Paul Pogba named Europe League player of the season

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Paul Pogba has been named player of the season for the 2016/17 UEFA Europa League for his part in steering Manchester United to success in the competition, Armenpress reports citing the UEFA official website.

This is the first time UEFA has given an award for the best player in the competition, though an official Squad of the Season, in which Pogba, Mkhitaryan and Ibrahimović all featured, was revealed at the end of the last campaign.

A high-profile signing from Juventus in summer 2016, the attacking midfielder scored three goals in 15 UEFA Europa League games, including the opener in the 2-0 final success against Ajax which enabled United to complete a full set of major UEFA club trophies.