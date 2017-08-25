Aliyev family continues restrictions on freedom of speech: Turan news agency suspends activity

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who always puts restrictions on freedom of speech by establishing an authoritarian regime in the country, managed to reach his goal and suspend the activity of Turan news agency which was somehow independent, Turan reports.

The Turan staff announced on the website that they have to suspend their activity since all bank accounts of the agency have been blocked after the arrest of agency director Mehman Aliyev.

“Taking into account the given situation the Turan news agency staff has to suspend its activity from September 1 for an uncertain period. Before that we have to ensure the agency’s activity by our own resources and inspiration”, the statement said.

On August 24 director of Turan independent news agency Mehman Aliyev has been arrested.

According to media reports, he has been arrested on suspicion of avoiding taxes.

The tax crimes investigation department of the Azerbaijani ministry of taxes launched a large-scale inspection in the Turan news agency in the morning of August 16. Earlier, tax audit was launched in the agency. Based on the audit results, the department presented debt worth 37 thousand manats which must be paid by the Turan news agency. According to the department’s explanation, the agency showed little revenues so to pay less taxes. In its turn Turan announced that the agency didn’t do anything illegal, and these actions are directed against eliminating its activity. The tax crimes investigation department on August 7 launched a criminal case against the news agency and investigation was underway.