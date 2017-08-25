Weightlifter Gor Minasyan named champion of World Student Games
YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Weightlifter Gor Minasyan became champion of the World Student Games, reports Armenpress.
In the first approach Minasyan lifted 195KG, then 200kg in the snatch exercise. In the clean and jerk exercise the Armenian weightlifter lifted 230kg, then 235 kg.
Minasyan was named champion of the Universiade with 430kg result.
