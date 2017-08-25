‘We will put all creative ideas together’ - DFA chief promises to expand path of American business to Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The cooperation with the business leaders of the USA aimed at attracting more American businesses into our county, will continue in Armenia. “After returning to Armenia, we will organize 1-2 workshop session and put all the creative ideas into a room with our team and try to "cook" this path a bit more”, CEO of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) Armen Avak Avakian said in response to the positive feedback and practical recommendations received after the roundtable discussion with business representatives in LA, the DFA told Armenpress.

“I call for action to anyone, who would like to join us. Let's see if we can put our innovative minds together and engineer the perfect strategy to pitch Armenia for businesses”, he added.

During the previous days of his visit to US, the CEO of DFA, accompanied by the President of the Armenian American Business Council Alec Baghdasaryan, has visited a number of technological companies, such as Career, QUETICO, Cater Truck. Business-related issues and the idea to consider Armenia as an investment destination have been discussed with the executives of the companies.

“I am very confident that AABC and DFA will work productively to provide the proper handholding for each investor's project lifecycle in Armenia. DFA's functions in providing assistance for developing the business plans, marketing and aftercare support, are important components to provide investors with the required level of comfort to invest in Armenia”, noted the head of the Armenian American Business Council Alec Baghdasaryan.

The Investment event was organized by the initiative of the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles, and the Armenian American Business Council assisted in organizing meetings with the relevant companies. Armenian General Benevolent Union organized the meeting with the AGBU young professionals, during which the head of the Foundation presented the economic agenda of Armenia.