Air temperature to increase by 2-3 degrees in Armenia
YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. On August 26-30 a high risk of fire is predicted in Armenia.
On August 26 the index of ultraviolet rays is predicted to reach 6, so it’s recommended to avoid direct sunrays from 11:00 to 15:00, the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.
Long-lasting physical work under the direct sunrays can cause sunstroke.
On August 26-30 no precipitation is expected in Armenia.
The air temperature will increase by 2-3 degrees on August 28-29.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 13:57 ‘We will put all creative ideas together’ - DFA chief promises to expand path of American business to Armenia
- 13:29 Air temperature to increase by 2-3 degrees in Armenia
- 13:12 Festivals significantly contribute to tourism development in Armenia
- 13:05 President Sargsyan attends graduation ceremony of 2016-2017 graduates of military- educational institutions
- 12:41 Bulgarian journalist disclosing Azerbaijan’s support to terrorists dismissed from post
- 11:55 More than 2,200 migrants died or went missing on way to Europe in the beginning of the year - UN
- 10:55 Charles Aznavour honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- 10:40 EEC Board Chairman highlights modernization of ordinary management models at Astana forum
- 10:31 Charles Aznavour to give concerts in St. Petersburg and Moscow in April 2018
- 10:11 Comic actor Jay Thomas dies aged 69
- 09:32 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/75 - ‘The Painted Veil’ by Somerset Maugham is in the list
- 09:10 European Stocks - 24-08-17
- 09:09 US stocks down - 24-08-17
- 09:07 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-08-17
- 09:06 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 24-08-17
- 09:04 Oil Prices down - 24-08-17
- 08.24-21:12 US Hawkeye State recognizes Armenian Genocide
- 08.24-20:10 Baku overtly confronts approaches of Co-chair states – Armenian FM
- 08.24-19:53 Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan – senior Armenian lawmaker comments on Hogland’s statement
- 08.24-19:22 Russia is Armenia’s key ally – senior lawmaker
- 08.24-18:31 Approaches unrelated to reality pose danger – Artsakh’s FM comments on Hogland’s statement
- 08.24-18:18 Charles Aznavour to give concert tour in France in 2018
- 08.24-17:49 Armenian Premier, Turkmen President discuss cooperation issues
- 08.24-17:44 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-08-17
- 08.24-17:42 Asian Stocks - 24-08-17
- 08.24-17:24 Aliyev silences freedom of speech through fiscal measures: Director of oppositional news agency arrested
- 08.24-17:06 Armenia’s weightlifter Simon Martirosyan named Universiade champion
- 08.24-17:01 Armenian diplomats continue presenting Armenian products at Damascus exhibition
- 08.24-16:53 President of Turkmenistan visits Armenia’s Parliament
- 08.24-16:24 President Sargsyan sends congratulatory letter to President of Ukraine
- 08.24-16:13 Armenia, Turkmenistan sign documents aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation
- 08.24-15:59 Azerbaijan’s 2016 April aggression showed failure of Madrid principles – political scientist on US Co-Chair's statement
- 08.24-15:29 Turkish special forces launch campaign against crypto-Armenians – Agos
- 08.24-15:21 President Sargsyan attends final farewell ceremony of writer Perch Zeytuntsyan
- 08.24-15:14 Government approves ratification of air transport agreement with Austria
20:50, 08.18.2017
Viewed 3548 times World famous actor John Malkovich to visit Armenia
11:21, 08.18.2017
Viewed 2066 times Glendale shopping center agrees to advertise Armenian Genocide themed film ‘Architects of Denial’
10:44, 08.18.2017
Viewed 1941 times President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to President of Indonesia
13:16, 08.18.2017
Viewed 1931 times Russia plans to supply multirole helicopters to Turkey
11:35, 08.18.2017
Viewed 1883 times YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/74 – ‘Picture of Dorian Gray’ returns to list