Air temperature to increase by 2-3 degrees in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. On August 26-30 a high risk of fire is predicted in Armenia.

On August 26 the index of ultraviolet rays is predicted to reach 6, so it’s recommended to avoid direct sunrays from 11:00 to 15:00, the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.

Long-lasting physical work under the direct sunrays can cause sunstroke.

On August 26-30 no precipitation is expected in Armenia.

The air temperature will increase by 2-3 degrees on August 28-29.