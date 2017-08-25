Festivals significantly contribute to tourism development in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The number of incoming tourists in Armenia amounted to 622 thousand 381 in the first half of 2017 which is an increase of 24.2% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Mekhak Apresyan – first Vice President of the State Tourism Committee, told a press conference in Armenpress, that festivals greatly contribute to the tourism development in Armenia.

“The festivals being held in different provinces of Armenia are not only a unique tourism result, but also a platform for other types of tourism to develop and be presented in that platform”, he said.

Apresyan said the main markets ensuring increase of incoming tourism in Armenia are Russia, Georgia, Iran and the European countries. “This year there is an interesting dynamics from China, the Gulf countries, Japan. New discoveries are Korea and the Philippines”, he said.

He added that over the recent years there is also a great interest from Latin American countries. “The visits to Armenia in the world market increase year by year. 98% of tourists leave the country with satisfaction”, Mekhak Apresyan stated.