Charles Aznavour honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Legendary singer-song-writer Charles Aznavour has been honored with the 2,618th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 24, Aznavour Foundation told Armenpress.

The star was dedicated in the category of Live Performance at 6225 Hollywood Boulevard next to the historic Pantages Theatre.

“I am both French and Armenian. It’s impossible to separate them just like milk and coffee. My Armenian name is Charles Aznavourian, and the French name is Charles Aznavour. It’s fantastic to have a chance to serve the two cultures for one purpose. French is my working language, but my family language is Armenian. By receiving this star I am also a little bit Californian”, Charles Aznavour said in his remarks, joking that he always refuses to speak since his English is not so good.

With millions of fans worldwide, world beloved artist and singing sensation Charles Aznavour has attracted legions of international and multicultural fans. His popularity transcends many generations. During his career spanning more than 70 years, Aznavour has recorded 1,400 songs (1,300 of which he wrote personally) and has produced over 390 albums, all in multiple languages. Many of his records have gone Platinum and Gold. In addition to music, Aznavour is credited in over 90 films.

Apart from cultural legacy, Aznavour has dedicated his efforts towards making a difference in the lives of other people. Among his charitable activities, he used the proceeds from the hit song “Pour Toi Armenie” to aid victims of the 1988 earthquake in Armenia and continues his humanitarian projects through the Aznavour Foundation founded with his son Nicolas Aznavour in 2017. The goals of the Aznavour Foundation are to continue the implementation and completion of different projects in the following areas: social welfare, education and culture, and international integration.

In the frames of Charles Aznavour U.S. trip, the Aznavour Foundation will present its mission and the first project – the establishment of Charles Aznavour Interactive Museum and Cultural Center in Yerevan. Everyone can become a part of this unique and ambitious project by making a contribution to the Foundation.

The Charles Aznavour Interactive Museum will use multi-media technologies such as computer animations and augmented reality to walk the visitor through the realization of a dream. Through cinematography classes, recording studios, and internationally connected cultural experiences, the Aznavour Museum will transform visitors to a higher sense of being – of thinking, of ideating, of doing. The life story of Charles Aznavour will be told by the hero himself with the recorded audioguide, a vision never realized in the world until now.

“The Aznavour Foundation’s mission will be to continue to support vulnerable populations in Armenia and to create a museum in the “Charles Aznavour House” in Yerevan. This museum will host cultural and educational events and become a major attraction in Yerevan. This initiative is a testament to my commitment for the future of Armenia, which I hope will encourage the involvement of the diaspora and attract many visitors from all over the world. We must all join forces for the development of our homeland and ensure that our youth is given the opportunity to accomplish their dreams at home surrounded by their loved ones.”

Charles Aznavour

Nicolas Aznavour will head personally the development and implementation of the foundation’s projects.

“I am proud and honored that my father has bestowed upon me this great responsibility and that I will help to implement his projects in Armenia. Regardless of the obstacles our ancestors have faced, our roots have run strong and deep for millennials and it is our responsibility to tend them.”

Nicolas Aznavour

Aznavour Foundation calls on all interested individuals and organizations to become a part of the future by making a contribution to the Foundation and by sharing the message of love, unity, and dreams.