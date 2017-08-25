EEC Board Chairman highlights modernization of ordinary management models at Astana forum

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Sargsyan – Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) delivered remarks at the ‘Eurasian Week’ forum of the EAEU countries in Astana during which he highlighted the modernization of ordinary management models, the EEC press service told Armenpress.

“Scientific-technical progress accelerates the speed of changes, and our management systems are behind in terms of decision-making, adaptation, promotion of new rules and etc”, he said. “However, the EAEU allows us to solve that issue. The supranational bodies will become more modern and will be engaged in management of trends, rather than in formation of some artificial unachievable systems. In that case all those processes will move faster, and we will be able to create favorable conditions both for the citizens and the business”.

During the debates in “Competitiveness in the changing world: new models, technologies, management forms” plenary session, Tigran Sargsyan also touched upon the topic of barriers and restrictions in the EAEU. “First of all we need to deepen integration by eliminating the barriers for the upcoming five years” he said.

The EEC Board Chairman also attached importance to the agreed actions of the Union’s member states while developing national initiatives the implementation of which should not create obstacles. “Today we should agree on how to align our digital agendas, what standards to apply and how to ensure mutual partnership”, he said.

In his remarks Armenia’s Vice Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan said it is possible to ensure sustainable economic growth only by eliminating the barriers and moving forward towards digitization of economy, development of transportation field. He said it’s necessary to assist cooperation at all levels and in all spheres of activity, work according to common technical standards, and thus create conditions for establishment of effective market economy.

According to the Vice PM, the most important advantage of installation of digital technologies is that they enable to develop the industrial cooperation and integration at all spheres of activity.

At the end of the discussions, the EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan said forums, like the ‘Eurasian Week’, are one of the practical tools that enable to develop the integration processes.