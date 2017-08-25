Charles Aznavour to give concerts in St. Petersburg and Moscow in April 2018

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Charles Aznavour will hold concerts in Moscow and St. Petersburg in spring 2018, singer’s spokeswoman Kristina Sargsyan told TASS.

“Maestro’s concert will be held on April 25, 2018 in the Grand Concert Hall Oktyabrsky”, she said. “Three days later he will perform at Moscow’s Kremlin palace stage”.

Earlier in one of the interviews to TASS, Aznavour said: “Moscow’s Red Square is one of the three or four places I would like to perform”.