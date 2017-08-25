LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-08-17
LONDON, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.23% to $2101.50, copper price up by 0.27% to $6605.00, lead price down by 2.32% to $2358.00, nickel price up by 1.61% to $11685.00, tin price up by 0.54% to $20500.00, zinc price down by 0.61% to $3104.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $60000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
