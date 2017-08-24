US Hawkeye State recognizes Armenian Genocide
YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Lowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a powerful proclamation making the Hawkeye State the 47th State to recognize the Armenian Genocide, declaring October 2017 as "Armenia Awareness Month", ARMENPRESS was informed from the official Facebook page of the ANCA.
