Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan – senior Armenian lawmaker comments on Hogland’s statement

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. There is no need to look for any sensation in the announcement made by the OSCE American Co-chair Richard Hogland over the main principles of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, since it’s an announcement of outgoing Co-chair who has said nothing new, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told ARMENPRESS. He stated that the American Co-chairs have a tradition of commenting on the stage of the negotiation process or what they were based on after their departure. “I do not agree with the unnecessary stir that has emerged in our media. First, Hogland has said nothing new. The numerous statements issued by the Presidents of the OSCE Co-chair states have touched upon all the principles”, Sharmazanov said.

He added that there has been no statement at least in the recent years where France, the RF and the USA do not share the same opinion. “All the statements are the statements of the three Co-chair states. We saw Hogland making another announcement a little before on withdrawing snipers from the front line, enhancing confidence-building mechanisms, which previously had been said by the official representative of the Russian MFA. There was nothing new in Hogland’s announcement. May be this was conditioned by the fact that he was leaving and wanted to once again talk about the issue”, the parliament Vice President stressed, clarifying that the points presented by Hogland are the basis of the Madrid principles and the Kazan document that came a little later.

Eduard Sharmazanov emphasized that the key point of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement must be the free expression of will of the people of Artsakh. “Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan and the international recognition of Artsakh is a matter of time. Do we need mutual concessions? Of course, it will be impossible to achieve any success without mutual concessions, but before we talk about that, Azerbaijan should show us which the concession it can make is. While it was not Armenia that denied the Madrid principles and its renewed version, the Kazan document, but Azerbaijan, and usually human logic suggests that it is the side not interested in something that denies something. And in this context it is not Armenia that denies the negotiation process, but Azerbaijan. That is why I call on my colleges not to make any sensation from this announcement”, Sharmazanov said.

In conclusion, the Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia noted that the negotiation process is based on three prominent principles – peaceful settlement, right to self-determination and territorial integrity, from which Azerbaijan denies the first two ones.