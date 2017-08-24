Russia is Armenia’s key ally – senior lawmaker

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-Russian relations have been dynamically developing in all directions in the recent years, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told ARMENPRESS, commenting on the meeting of the Armenian and Russian President in Sochi on August 23.

“The meeting of Presidents Sargsyan and Putin in Sochi was a meeting of the presidents of two allied states, the agenda of which included key issues of bilateral interest – military, military-political, economic, political and humanitarian cooperation, as well as cooperation in other spheres. Russia is our key ally and we have to mention that Armenian-Russian relations are dynamically developing in all directions”, Sharmazanov stressed.

The parliament Vice President assesses it natural that the two Presidents touched upon Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement and regional security issues in general at the meeting. “It’s natural for two simple reasons. The first is that Russia is our ally and we are both CSTO member states, and second, Russia is one of the three Co-chair states and has a very crucial role in Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement”, Eduard Sharmazanov concluded.