Armenian Premier, Turkmen President discuss cooperation issues

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan had a working dinner with the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov who is in Armenia on a state visit. As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the sides highly assessed the level of the relations between the two friendly states and highlighted the future continuation of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Noting that there is huge potential in economic relations, Karen Karapetyan and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov exchanged ideas over deepening partnership in the spheres of energy, tourism, agriculture, transport and other sectors.