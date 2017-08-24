Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-08-17


YEREVAN, 24 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 August, USD exchange rate is up by 0.22 drams to 478.77 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.79 drams to 564.52 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.10 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 1.09 drams to 613.54 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 46.80 drams to 19805.16 drams. Silver price is up by 0.73 drams to 262.6 drams. Platinum price is up by 83.85 drams to 15069.56 drams.



