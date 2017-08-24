Asian Stocks - 24-08-17
TOKYO, 24 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 24 August:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.42% to 19353.77 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.49% to 1592.20 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.49% to 3271.51 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.43% to 27518.60 points.
