Aliyev silences freedom of speech through fiscal measures: Director of oppositional news agency arrested

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev continues exerting pressure on media representatives through tough and illegal measures, the Azerbaijani media report.

On August 24 director of Turan independent news agency Mehman Aliyev has been arrested.

According to media reports, he has been arrested on suspicion of avoiding taxes.

The tax crimes investigation department of the Azerbaijani ministry of taxes launched a large-scale inspection in the Turan news agency in the morning of August 16. Earlier, tax audit was launched in the agency. Based on the audit results, the department presented debt worth 37 thousand manats which must be paid by the Turan news agency. According to the department’s explanation, the agency showed little revenues so to pay less taxes. In its turn Turan announced that the agency didn’t do anything illegal, and these actions are directed against eliminating its activity. The tax crimes investigation department on August 7 launched a criminal case against the news agency and investigation was underway.