Armenian diplomats continue presenting Armenian products at Damascus exhibition

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian diplomats continue presenting the Armenian products, investment policy at the exhibition in Damascus despite the rocket attack that occurred in the exhibition space on August 21, the Armenian Embassy in Syria said on Twitter, reports Armenpress.

On August 21 the Armenian diplomats didn’t suffer in the rocket attack in Damascus’ exhibition space. The international exhibition opened in Damascus on August 20 was attended by representatives of 43 countries, including Russia, China, Germany, France, UK, Belarus and etc. The event was also attended by Armenia the pavilion of which was represented by the Armenian Embassy in Syria in cooperation with the Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Armenian-Syrian business council.

6 people have been killed in the rocket attack.