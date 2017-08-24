Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

President Sargsyan sends congratulatory letter to President of Ukraine


YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on August 24 sent a congratulatory letter to President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on the occasion of Independence Day of the country, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.  



