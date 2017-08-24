Armenia, Turkmenistan sign documents aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Within the frames of official visit of Turkmenistan’s President to Armenia, extended format talks were held at the Presidential Palace with the participation of the delegations of the two countries, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow signed a Joint statement based on the results of the high-level talks.

A number of other documents aimed at deepening the bilateral cooperation in several fields were also signed. The documents concern cooperation between educational institutions of the two countries, cooperation in tourism field, between financial structures, memorandum of understanding between Armenia’s ministry of sports and youth affairs and state sports committee of Turkmenistan, cooperation in culture and art field, as well as the cooperation program between the foreign ministries up to 2018-2019.

The two Presidents summarized the meeting results with statements for media representatives.