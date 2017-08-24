President Sargsyan attends final farewell ceremony of writer Perch Zeytuntsyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The final farewell ceremony of famous writer Perch Zeytuntsyan was held in the Chamber Music House, reports Armenpress.

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan attended the ceremony and extended condolences to Zeytuntsyan’s family members.

The ceremony was also attended by his relatives, artists, writers.

“I note with deep regret the loss of Perch Zeytuntsyan. During his literary activity he managed to revive our history, turn it into a play, a film. I am convinced that his works will give us and the future generation a chance to live truthfully. His works reflected the image of an honest citizen, the core of our history”, culture minister Armen Amiryan said, who was accompanying the President.

Perch Zeytuntsyan has died on August 21 after a long, serious illness.