Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

Government approves ratification of air transport agreement with Austria


YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government approved the draft on ratifying the agreement on air transport between Armenia and Austria, reports Armenpres.

The draft has been presented by the General Department of Civil Aviation.

The air transport agreement between the Armenian and Austrian governments has been signed on June 11, 2014 in Vienna.

The Government’s legislative initiative will be submitted to the Parliament.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration