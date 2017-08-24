Presidents of Armenia and Turkmenistan discuss possible launch of direct flight between two countries

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. During the Armenian-Turkmen high-level talks in Yerevan, the issue of launching possible direct flight between the capitals of the two countries was discussed, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan told reporters at the Presidential Palace after the meeting with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, reports Armenpress.

“In this sense we are ready to provide a complete package of privileges to our Turkmen friends within the frames of ‘open sky’ policy that is being carried out in Armenia”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

The sides focused on the development prospects of trade-economic partnership. President Sargsyan noted with pain that the unfavorable situation in global markets affected also the trade turnover of the two countries. In this context the two Presidents discussed all possible ways and existing measures to boost bilateral economic cooperation, outline new horizons for mutual partnership.

“We agree that the economic cooperation must be enriched by joint projects with a special emphasis on innovation and high technologies. We think the existing Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation will effectively boost the entire complex of bilateral trade ties, will assist their further diversification and launch of new and interesting programs”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

The two Presidents also touched upon the traditional cooperation directions, including the energy field. They agreed to develop the productive partnership in this field in the future. President Sargsyan stated that certain prospects are revealed in agriculture field, expressing hope that the Turkmen partners will take part in the activity of the free economic zone to be created in Armenia. “I am convinced that we can with joint efforts move forward large-scale projects behind which are the modern production and new jobs, the development of national economies in general. During our talks Mr. President said he is already thinking about projects worth billions rather than millions. This encourages us, and we will definitely work on this path”, Serzh Sargsyan stated, adding that like previously both countries will develop the mutual partnership in education field.

The talks also focused on the topic of foreign policy. “Armenia and Turkmenistan successfully cooperate at international platforms, they have really close or coherent stances on key international affairs. In this context we agreed to deepen the cooperation at various multilateral formats”, the Armenian President concluded.