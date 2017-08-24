President Sargsyan reaffirms Armenia’s stance on peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow in Yerevan on August 24, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan presented Armenia’s stance on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, reports Armenpress.

“During the talks I once again reaffirmed Armenia’s stance, that is exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict based on the norms and principles of the international law, the provisions of the UN Charter, especially those that equally relate to non-use of force and threat of force, territorial integrity of states, equal rights, peoples’ right to self-determination”, the Armenian President told reporters at the Presidential Palace after the meeting with the President of Turkmenistan.

President Serzh Sargsyan added that importance was attached to prevention of escalation of the situation in the conflict zone, stabilization of the situation and the implementation of agreements aimed at creating conditions for moving forward the peaceful process within the frames of the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries as the only format of the international community’s mediation mandate.