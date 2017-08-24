Berdimuhamedov invites Armenian President to pay official visit to Turkmenistan - joint statement issued

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of President Serzh Sargsyan, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid an official visit to the Republic of Armenia on August 23-24, 2017, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.

As a follow-up to the ongoing high political dialogue, today’s top-level meeting was taking place on the eve of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and Turkmenistan.

The President of the Republic of Armenia and the President of Turkmenistan, having comprehensively examined the current status and the prospects for the development of the whole range of Armenian-Turkmen relations;

Relying on the historically deeply rooted ties between Armenia and Turkmenistan, as well as on the centuries-old bonds of friendship and cooperation between the peoples of the two countries;

Taking as a basis the inviolability of the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Armenia and Turkmenistan of August 24, 1993;

Convinced that the strengthening of interstate relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and Turkmenistan meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of both countries;

Striving for the development and enhancement of the ongoing effective cooperation in the international arena and within those international organizations of which the Republic of Armenia and Turkmenistan are members;

Declare the following:

During the talks held in an atmosphere of friendship, openness and mutual understanding, the Heads of State stated that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Armenia and Turkmenistan have traveled a long way towards the formation and subsequent expansion of the Armenian-Turkmen interstate cooperation in various fields.

Firmly determined to multiply and further strengthen the bonds of friendship between the peoples of the two countries, the Republic of Armenia and Turkmenistan will continue to build their relations in the spirit of mutual trust, guided by the principles of equality, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, respect for mutual interest and benefit.

The Presidents spoke for the dynamic development of bilateral ties in the trade, economic, scientific, cultural and educational spheres, inter-parliamentary dialogue, contacts between the representatives of business circles and intellectuals.

The President of Armenia and the President of Turkmenistan are pleased to confirm that the consonance of in the positions of their States on the main issues of the international agenda and the mutual spirit of development of cooperation provide broad opportunities for constructive interaction at multilateral platforms.

The Heads of State spoke in favor of a just democratic world order based on the supremacy of international law, the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, with the central coordinating role of the United Nations in the maintenance of global peace and international security, strengthening collective principles and multilateral approaches in world affairs.

The parties are convinced that the observance by all countries of the norms and principles of international law is a priority in building international relations.

The parties stressed the importance of seeking exclusively peaceful resolutions to existing conflicts by political and diplomatic means and methods, on the basis of the goals set out in the UN Charter, norms and principles of international law.

The Presidents of Armenia and Turkmenistan reaffirmed their readiness for constructive interaction both in bilateral format and within the framework of international organizations in the interests of combating international terrorism, transnational crime, illicit drug trafficking, arms and illegal migration.

Armenia and Turkmenistan will coordinate their foreign policy activities in pursuit of development, cooperation and progress for the sake of international security and stability.

The parties expressed interest in further enhancing economic cooperation and realizing the potential in this area. To this end, they will do their utmost to increase trade turnover, develop cooperation in the energy sector, transport and communications, agriculture, jewelry, light and manufacturing industries, innovations and in a number of other areas.

The parties will promote and improve the mechanism of interaction and stimulate direct ties between economic entities of the two countries.

The Republic of Armenia and Turkmenistan confirm their readiness for joint development of projects in the field of transport and tourism. To this end, they will support the establishment of a regular direct air service between the two States.

The Presidents noted the importance of fulfilling the tasks assigned to the national constituents of the Armenian-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation. They highlighted the need to boost its efforts for the development of trade and economic exchanges, investment, scientific and technical cooperation, as well as for expanding its activities to other areas of mutual interest.

In order to implement initiatives in these areas, an agreement was reached to hold the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Ashgabat in the first half of 2018.

Convinced that tourism is an important means of stimulating mutual understanding, as well as cultural, economic and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, The parties agree to work out ways of intensifying bilateral cooperation in this area and explore opportunities to create most favorable conditions for tourists and business people, especially as regards the improvement of the regulatory and legal framework, which streamlines the traveling of citizens with tourist and business purposes.

The Heads of State noted their mutual interest in the furtherance of relations in the humanitarian sphere, expansion of direct contacts between organizations and cultural and art figures, research centers, health institutions, educational institutions and other cultural and humanitarian organizations. To this end, Armenia and Turkmenistan intend to promote the expansion of opportunities and forms of direct communication between higher educational, research and academic institutions, as well as students, graduate students and teachers.

The sides spoke in favor of projects aimed at intensifying dialogue in the field of culture, including the preservation of the Armenian historical heritage in Turkmenistan and Turkmen heritage in the territory of Armenia, respectively.

The Presidents confirmed their readiness to hold national exhibitions, business forums and other events in the Republic of Armenia and Turkmenistan with the participation of representatives of business circles of the two States.

The Heads of State expressed their satisfaction with the signing of a number of documents during the visit, which are intended to contribute to strengthening the legal basis of the Armenian-Turkmen relations. Recognizing the importance of its further expansion, the relevant ministries and departments are tasked to intensify work on bilateral agreements and treaties designed to give new impetus to concrete steps of cooperation in various fields.

The parties agreed to maintain contacts at various levels on issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with a view to promoting mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of Armenia and Turkmenistan.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan expressed gratitude to President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, the entire Armenian nation for the warm and friendly welcome and hospitality extended to him and the Turkmen delegation, and invited the President of the Republic of Armenia to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan at his convenience.



The invitation was accepted with gratitude. The terms of the visit will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.

Serzh Sargsyan

President of the Republic of Armenia

Gurbanguly BERDIMUHAMEDOV

President of Turkmenistan

Yerevan, August 24, 2017