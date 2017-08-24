Truth expressed by Russian sports reporter Vasily Utkin puts Azerbaijanis into hysteria

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Famous Russian sports reporter Vasily Utkin woundered that Azerbaijani leading football clubs are named by Armenian ethnonyms, reports Armenpress.

“In general, there are good traditions in South Caucasus to name the country’s leading football club with the neighbor country’s ethnonyms, for instance, Karabakh, Ararat”, Utkin said on Twitter, commenting on the Azerbaijani ‘Karabakh’ club which is called by an Armenian ethnonym.

This fact, as in all other cases when truth is voiced, has cast the Azerbaijani society into hysteria which, having a poor history, is used to live in the atmosphere of ‘happy lie’ by taking the ethnonyms of neoughboring and other countries and attributing their historical and cultural heritage as its own.

However, Vasily Utkin is not discouraged by Azerbaijanis’ hysterical outbursts. He made the next post where he touched upon the Armenian Dolma dish.