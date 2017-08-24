Armenia and Turkmenistan deepen humanitarian ties

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting in Yerevan on August 24, the Presidents of Armenia and Turkmenistan paid a special focus on the cooperation of the two countries in humanitarian field, reports Armenpress.

“We have agreed to assist the two peoples to more closely communicate, examine the rich historical-cultural heritage of Turkmenistan and Armenia, as well as create conditions for the cooperation of cultural and art figures of the two countries”, Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow told reporters after the meeting with President Serzh Sargsyan.

He added that the meeting with the Armenian President further strengthened the basis of new and more dynamic partnership in commercial sphere. According to him, the more prospective fields of cooperation of the two countries are trade, energy, transportation and communication, agriculture, healthcare, textile industry, the direct contacts between business circles and business ties.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow also added that the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games will be held in September in Ashgabat. He invited the Armenian President to attend the official opening ceremony of the Games.