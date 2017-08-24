Armenia, Turkmenistan to strengthen cooperation in contributing to global piece

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. During a meeting in Yerevan the Presidents of Armenia and Turkmenistan reaffirmed the mutual desire to strengthen partnership to contribute to global peace, Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow told reporters after the meeting with President Serzh Sargsyan on August 24, reports Armenpress.

“We have expressed readiness to develop the cooperation on that path both within the frames of bilateral format and the UN, OSCE, CIS and other international structures”, he said.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow said the sides agreed to unite efforts in addressing international security challenges and threats, including in fight against terrorism and drug trafficking.