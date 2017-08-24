Armenian FM comments on acting US Co-Chair’s statement over provisions of NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian commented on the provisions released by OSCE Minsk Group acting American Co-Chair Richard Hoagland over the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, reports Armenpress.

In a meeting with reporters at the Presidential Palace, the Armenian FM said the US acting Co-Chair didn’t say anything new. “Look at all the previous statements, you will see the same”, he said.

As for Armenia’s stance on those provisions, Edward Nalbandian said: “We have expressed our stance when respective statement has been made: look at the 5 statements at the presidents level of the three co-chairing countries, and Armenia has repeatedly expressed its stance over them. It’s another issue that Azerbaijan avoids somehow expressing its stance, and it not only avoids, but also pretends that there are no such proposals, principles”.

The FM assured that there is nothing dangerous for the Armenian side in the American Co-Chair’s statement.

Asked what is the goal of the Co-Chair’s statement, Edward Nalbandian said the Co-Chair completes his mission and before leaving the post he just gave an interview and talked about some issues again.