Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

Air temperature not to change considerably in Armenia


YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. On August 25-29 a high risk of fire is predicted in Armenia.  
On August 25 the index of ultraviolet rays is predicted to reach 6, so it’s recommended to avoid direct sunrays from 11:00 to 15:00, the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.

Long-lasting physical work under the direct sunrays can cause sunstroke.

On August 25-29 no precipitation is expected in Armenia.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

The air temperature will not change considerably.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration