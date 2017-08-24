Air temperature not to change considerably in Armenia
YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. On August 25-29 a high risk of fire is predicted in Armenia.
On August 25 the index of ultraviolet rays is predicted to reach 6, so it’s recommended to avoid direct sunrays from 11:00 to 15:00, the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.
Long-lasting physical work under the direct sunrays can cause sunstroke.
On August 25-29 no precipitation is expected in Armenia.
Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.
The air temperature will not change considerably.
