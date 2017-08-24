EEC Board Chairman urges EAEU countries to make digital standards compatible with China

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) must agree with China on compatibility of digital economy standards, Tigran Sargsyan – Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) said in his remarks at the ‘Eurasian Week’ forum in Astana on August 24, TASS reports.

“Today it is obvious that we should talk with China over digital compatibility since the transfer of all goods, services and capital is being carried out based on digital platforms”, Tigran Sargsyan said.

He said China already holds intensive talks with the EU on compatibility of digital standards. “If they do not reach agreement, it will seriously affect the implementation of Silk road project. The same is for us, if now we do not reach agreement with China on digital economy standards, it will be a serious obstacle for implementation of our agenda, also in terms of deepening the commercial ties”, the EEC Board Chairman said.

According to him, the EAEU countries also need to make their digital agendas compatible in economy field. He said if there is no coordination between the EAEU states on this issue, new obstacles will emerge during formation of common markets, and it will be inconvenient for the business to work in such conditions.