Armenia, China discuss issue of having direct flight

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Sergey Avetisyan – head of the General Department of Civil Aviation, will visit China in autumn. During the visit the agreement on ‘Air communications between the Governments of Armenia and China’ may be signed and the details on conducting possible direct flights to Armenia from China and vice versa will be discussed.

Satenik Hovhannisyan, spokeswoman of the General Department of Civil Aviation, told Armenpress, the Chinese delegation led by deputy head of the Civil Aviation Department visited Armenia at the invitation of Sergey Avetisyan.

Within the frames of the visit the agreement on ‘Air communications between the Governments of Armenia and China’ has been initialed and a memorandum of understanding between the aviation authorities of the two countries has been signed.

The Armenian delegation led by Sergey Avetisyan received an invitation to visit China to meet with the representatives of Chinese airlines.