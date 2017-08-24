Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

Armenian firefighter-rescuers resume firefighting works in Georgia’s Borjomi forest


YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian emergency situations ministry’s firefighter-rescuers resumed the firefighting works in Georgia’s Borjomi forest on August 24, at 06:30, the ministry told Armenpress.

4 firefighting crews dispatched to the scene. At the moment there is no need for the remaining 4 firefighting crews.



