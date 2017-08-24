Official welcoming ceremony of Turkmenistan’s President held in Armenian Presidential Palace

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow arrived in Armenia on official visit in the evening of August 23 at the invitation of President Serzh Sargsyan, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The official welcoming ceremony of Turkmenistan’s President was held in the Presidential Palace on August 24 which was followed by a private meeting of the two Presidents.

President Sargsyan welcomed the guest in Armenia and said the Armenian-Turkmen relations are friendly and multilayer.

“I am very happy that today you are in Armenia. Your visit is a significant event, and it takes place on the eve of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. This is a very good chance to somehow summarize the results and outline our further work. Turkmenistan is a reliable partner, and we are interested in to actively develop the relations between our states, and all opportunities exist for that. We hold active ties, and I am very happy that today we have a chance to talk about our future plans. Welcome to Armenia. I am very happy to see you, and of course, my friendly greetings to the people of Turkmenistan”, President Serzh Sargsyan said.

The President of Turkmenistan thanked the Armenian President for the warm words and the invitation to arrive in Armenia on official visit.

“On behalf of the delegation of Turkmenistan I would like to thank you for the warm reception, and as you said, this year, and more precisely on October 9, marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. I would like to state that over these years many works have been carried out between Turkmenistan and Armenia in terms of developing political, commercial and cultural-humanitarian ties. The most important, which you mentioned, is that this visit gives new impetus to our mutual partnership and reveals new opportunities and prospect for the development of mutual ties.

Of course, all these are for the welfare of our peoples. I would like to highlight also foreign policy affairs over which we are always grateful to you. You always assist on issues relating to out status of neutrality. The issues proposed by us at international platforms which are, of course, general issues, for instance, the establishment of stability and security in the world, issues of energy security, stable transportations and transportation corridors development, particularly when UN respective resolutions have been adopted over them, we will transform to other famous international structures – OSCE, CIS and etc. That’s why we act correctly by constantly holding consultations between our foreign ministries over these issues. It’s necessary to continue them.

Today Turkmenistan has a great potential in trade-economic field. You also have similar potential. I think we can utilize it at various directions. Of course, those are first of all issues relating to trade, energy, agriculture, textile industry, healthcare, as well as a number of other fields. Of course, here the main burden lies on our Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation which must be the main coordinator between our countries. In terms of humanitarian ties, a lot unites us. Our relations come from the Middle Ages. It’s welcoming that today we continue them and serve as example for future generations of our countries. Once again I would like to express my gratitude for your invitation and by using this chance I wish success to your state activity, prosperity and good luck to the entire people of Armenia”, the President of Turkmenistan said.