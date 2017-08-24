Russia’s Ambassador to Sudan dies
YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Ambassador to Sudan Migayas Shirinsky died on August 23 in Khartoum, the Russian foreign ministry told TASS.
“We inform with much sadness on the death of the Russian Ambassador to Sudan, M. Shirinsky, in Khartoum on August 23”, the ministry said in a statement.
Sergei Konyashin, the press secretary of the embassy in Sudan, told Rossiya’24 news channel the embassy staff had found Shirinsky with the manifestations of a heart attack.
“We called an ambulance but the medics didn’t manage to save the Ambassador’s life”, he said.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 11:53 Armenia, China discuss issue of having direct flight
- 11:07 Armenian firefighter-rescuers resume firefighting works in Georgia’s Borjomi forest
- 11:02 American-Armenian Aramazd Andressian sentenced to 25 years to life for murdering 5-year-old son
- 10:44 Official welcoming ceremony of Turkmenistan’s President held in Armenian Presidential Palace
- 10:17 MG acting US Co-Chair’s statement a cold shower for Baku: NK conflict continued for decades
- 09:57 Russia’s Ambassador to Sudan dies
- 09:27 OSCE Minsk Group has new American Co-Chair: acting Co-Chair Hoagland completes mission
- 09:04 European Stocks - 23-08-17
- 09:02 US stocks down - 23-08-17
- 09:00 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-08-17
- 08:59 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 23-08-17
- 08:57 Oil Prices up - 23-08-17
- 08.23-21:11 President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow arrives in Armenia on state visit
- 08.23-20:11 Armenian-Russian allied relations are unique by their top-level intensive dialogue – Serzh Sargsyan
- 08.23-19:53 Putin says Armenian-Russian relations strongly enhanced
- 08.23-19:26 Armenian, Russian Presidents meet in Sochi
- 08.23-17:54 ARMENPRESS and Georgian GHN continue measures aimed at deepening cooperation
- 08.23-17:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-08-17
- 08.23-17:27 Asian Stocks up - 23-08-17
- 08.23-17:00 Turkey is increasingly getting to be authoritarian – Nobel Laureate Orhan Pamuk
- 08.23-16:28 President of Turkmenistan to arrive in Armenia on official visit
- 08.23-16:15 Minister Manukyan, EU Delegation chief discuss energy field related issues
- 08.23-15:48 CSTO Secretary General to meet with President of Kazakhstan in Astana
- 08.23-15:40 Georgia’s President Giorgi Margvelashvili thanks Armenian firefighter-rescuers
- 08.23-15:30 Armenian champions return from Paris – LIVE
- 08.23-15:07 Military-educational institutions’ graduates visit Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute
- 08.23-14:55 Armenia is peace-exporting country – Parliament’s Vice-Speaker meets with Ambassador of Argentina
- 08.23-14:53 High risk of fire forecast in Armenia for August 24-28
- 08.23-14:36 All Ucom subscribers to enjoy internet speed up to 100 Mb/sec and watch 145 TV-channels
- 08.23-13:22 Artsakh to hold 4th Wine Festival
- 08.23-12:37 Armenians expect the fairest decisions from PM Karapetyan – poll
- 08.23-12:23 ‘The Pan-Armenian Council is a necessity’, says Shahan Gantaharian ahead of Armenia-Diaspora conference
- 08.23-11:54 Armenia on great wave of growth: Country’s new economic agenda presented to American business leaders
- 08.23-10:37 Armenian gymnast Artur Tovmasyan wins gold medal at World Student Games
- 08.23-10:35 ‘Americana’s executives behaved erratically, unprofessionally’ - Harut Sassounian publishes article
20:50, 08.18.2017
Viewed 3440 times World famous actor John Malkovich to visit Armenia
12:19, 08.17.2017
Viewed 2316 times 558 killed and 1293 wounded: Document on Azerbaijan’s losses in April war published at voskanapat.info
11:31, 08.17.2017
Viewed 1972 times Armenia’s investment potential presented to Chinese investors
11:21, 08.18.2017
Viewed 1900 times Glendale shopping center agrees to advertise Armenian Genocide themed film ‘Architects of Denial’
10:44, 08.18.2017
Viewed 1844 times President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to President of Indonesia