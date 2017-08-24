Russia’s Ambassador to Sudan dies

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Ambassador to Sudan Migayas Shirinsky died on August 23 in Khartoum, the Russian foreign ministry told TASS.

“We inform with much sadness on the death of the Russian Ambassador to Sudan, M. Shirinsky, in Khartoum on August 23”, the ministry said in a statement.

Sergei Konyashin, the press secretary of the embassy in Sudan, told Rossiya’24 news channel the embassy staff had found Shirinsky with the manifestations of a heart attack.

“We called an ambulance but the medics didn’t manage to save the Ambassador’s life”, he said.