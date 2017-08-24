OSCE Minsk Group has new American Co-Chair: acting Co-Chair Hoagland completes mission
WASHINGTON, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group has a new permanent US Co-Chair: acting Co-Chair Richard Hoagland completes his mission on August 28, Voice of America reported.
Andrew Schofer has been appointed new American Co-Chair of the Minsk Group.
“The new Co-Chair is a highly experienced American diplomat who served as Chargé d'Affaires of the US Mission to International organizations. He has a real experience on Cyprus issue and the settlement of other conflicts. I think the Department of State and the Secretary of State have chosen a brilliant US Co-Chair”, Hoagland said at a press conference in Washington.
The new Co-Chair possesses complete information on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process and is ready to assume his post.
