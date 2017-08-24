Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-08-17


LONDON, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.41% to $2076.00, copper price down by 0.51% to $6587.00, lead price up by 1.86% to $2414.00, nickel price up by 0.17% to $11500.00, tin price down by 0.49% to $20390.00, zinc price down by 0.67% to $3123.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $60000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.



