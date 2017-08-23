President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow arrives in Armenia on state visit

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow arrived in Armenia on a state visit in the evening, August 23 at the invitation of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan. ARMENPRESS reports the high-level guest was met at “Zvartnots” airport by the Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia Ashot Manukyan.

The President of Turkmenistan is scheduled to hold meetings with the top leadership of Armenia in the sidelines of the visit.

A document signing ceremony will take place after the high level talks between the Armenian and Turkmen Presidents are over at the Presidential Palace of Armenia.

Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow will issue a statement for the media summing up the results of the talks.