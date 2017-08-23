Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 August

Armenian, Russian Presidents meet in Sochi


YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan arrived today in the Russian Federation, Sochi on a working visit. The meeting of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin has already kicked off at the residency of the RF President, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.



