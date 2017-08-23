Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-08-17

YEREVAN, 23 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 August, USD exchange rate stood at 478.55 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.43 drams to 563.73 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.10 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 1.63 drams to 612.45 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 133.86 drams to 19758.36 drams. Silver price stood at 261.87 drams. Platinum price is down by 123.08 drams to 14985.71 drams.