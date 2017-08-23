Turkey is increasingly getting to be authoritarian – Nobel Laureate Orhan Pamuk

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Nobel Prize Laureate, journalist Orhan Pamuk told CNN that Turkey is becoming more and more an authoritarian and dictatorial state, reports Armenpress.

“Turkey is increasingly getting to be an authoritarian by using all possible governmental channels to exert pressure especially on the middle-class”, Pamuk said.

Asked what inner-political changes have been made recently or are being made in Turkey, Pamuk said after the failed military coup attempt in July of the last year President Erdogan and his party are increasingly getting authoritarian by filing charges against and arresting people, firing them from their posts and accusing of betrayal. Pamuk said this situation is unacceptable, and the opposition parties should work harder and work strong.

“I worry about myself and everyone since those threats and pressures can affect everyone and can be directed against all. But I am optimistic about Turkey’s democracy”, he said, asked whether he is worried about himself.

“All countries face problems, however, Turkey’s major problem is the increase of authoritarianism that for years accompanies the country’s inner-political life”, Orhan Pamuk said.