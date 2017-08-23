Minister Manukyan, EU Delegation chief discuss energy field related issues

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Ashot Manukyan on August 23 held a meeting with Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Manukyan highly appreciated the EU’s assistance especially to ongoing strategic programs in energy field.

The EU Ambassador expressed satisfaction over the joint work with the ministry, adding that he will make the maximum efforts to record higher progress.

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski said the Armenia-EU cooperation agenda is full of ongoing and numerous prospective programs. “We have examined the Armenian government’s action plan: it is prospective that the ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources has clear vision and this enables to expand the partnership in this field”, he said.

Minister Ashot Manukyan said the Armenian government and the European Investment Bank (EIB) form a joint working group which will discuss and will present the programs the EIB will be ready to finance. In particular, the projects of Shnogh hydroelectric power plant, electricity production plant from waste processing in Hrazdan, Armenia-Georgia high-voltage transmission line will be presented. The minister thanked the EU for continuous assistance to Armenia and assured that he is consistent on implementing the agreements being reached with EU’s different structures.

The officials exchanged views on Armenia’s energy market liberalization, cooperation with the energy community and the development prospects of ‘green’ energy in Armenia, as well as attached importance to the upcoming high-level forum dedicated to energy-saving that will be held in Yerevan in November.