Georgia’s President Giorgi Margvelashvili thanks Armenian firefighter-rescuers

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili thanked the firefighter-rescuers of Armenia, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Belarus for providing assistance to firefighting operations in the Borjomi forest (Samtskhe-Javakheti region), Sputnik News reports.

The head of state visited the fire zone on August 23 and got acquainted with the situation.

6 helicopters and one special aircraft are involved in the firefighting works.

“We saw how many honest friends Georgia and Georgians have – Armenians, Turks, Azerbaijanis, Belarussians”, he said.

Giorgi Margvelashvili thanked all countries for the assistance and said it is very welcoming and important.

As for the situation in the forest, the Georgian President said firefighters successfully conduct their work. “Intensive works are underway. You see that at the moment the fire is in fact eliminated, however, much more time is needed to completely extinguish it”, he said.