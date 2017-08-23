Armenian champions return from Paris – LIVE

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Greco-Roman wrestling team has arrived in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

The team led by Levon Julfalakyan arrived from Paris world championship with gold medals.

Hundreds of sports lovers welcomed two world champions Artur Alexanyan and Maxim Manukyan at the Zvartnots International Airport.

The Armenian team scored 28 points and captured the 6th place in team standings.