High risk of fire forecast in Armenia for August 24-28

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. On August 24-28 a high risk of fire is predicted in Armenia.

On August 24 the index of ultraviolet rays is predicted to reach 6, so it’s recommended to avoid direct sunrays from 11:00 to 15:00, the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.

Long-lasting physical work under the direct sunrays can cause sunstroke.

On August 24-28 no precipitation is expected in Armenia.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

The air temperature will not change considerably.