Artsakh to hold 4th Wine Festival

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The 4th Artsakh Wine Festival will be held in Togh village, in the territory of Melik’s palace on September 16 which will host dozens of winemakers from Artsakh and Armenia, the economy ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

Within the frames of the festival, exhibition-fair of wine, agricultural products, art works, as well as ‘The treasuries of Togh’s Melik Palace’ exhibition, concert, group excursions and other activities will be held.

The festival guests will have a chance to taste Artsakh cuisine’s dishes. This year as well the festival is free.

This annual event aims at boosting event tourism in Artsakh, creating unique platform for winemakers of Artsakh and Armenia. Every year more than 200.000 guests from Armenia, Artsakh and abroad attend the festival to taste the best Armenian wines, get acquainted with the local culture and communicate with the local people.