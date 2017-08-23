Armenians expect the fairest decisions from PM Karapetyan – poll

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenians expect the fairest decisions from Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, sociologist Aharon Adibekyan told reporters on August 23, reports Armenpress.

“According to our polls, people mostly trust Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan. The society expects the fairest decisions from the PM”, Aharon Adibekyan said, adding that three criteria of trust have been mentioned in the survey: he is able to solve national issues, they are confident that he will do that, and he will be fair to all.

The sociologist said people are confident that the PM will work not only for his relatives, colleagues, but also equally for everyone.

Aharon Adibekyan said the PM is followed by Gagik Tsarukyan, with votes 3 times less. Karen Karapetyan’s rating was 60%, whereas that of Gagik Tsarukyan was 20%.

The survey has been conducted among 5500 people.