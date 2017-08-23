‘The Pan-Armenian Council is a necessity’, says Shahan Gantaharian ahead of Armenia-Diaspora conference

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. On the eve of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Armenia, the focus of the Armenia-Diaspora conference discussions will be on statehood as the major guarantee of the existence of the entire nation, editor-in-chief of Lebanon’s Aztag Daily Shahan Gantaharian said in an interview with Hayern Aysor, reports Armenpress.

He said the Armenia-Diaspora conferences are consistent in terms of topics, structure, participants and the goals that they pursue.

“The representative body of organized Armenians gathered under one roof in Armenia is being gradually formed and will lead to the creation of a new mechanism. I think this conference will become a major loop in the chain of consistent strategies,” he said, adding that the number of participants, the professionalism of the speeches and the involvement of various government agencies show that we are on the threshold of a transitional stage at the pan-Armenian level and as an Armenian World.

He also talked about the establishment of the Pan-Armenian Council, the first case attempt of which was successful in terms of coordination of the events dedicated to the Centennial of the Armenian Genocide. “The Pan-Armenian Council is a necessity and an urgent imperative of strategic significance for Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora and in terms of coordinating the pan-Armenian issues and working together”, Shahan Gantaharian said, expressing hope that the Council will also have regional councils or committees that will work together and share their plans with the Pan-Armenian Central Council.

On September 18-20 the Armenia-Diaspora 6th Pan-Armenian conference will be held in Yerevan which is entitled ‘Mutual trust, unity and readiness’. The conference will be attended by public, political figures, heads of pan-Armenian structures and community organizations, journalists, representatives of education, culture and spiritual fields from Diaspora, Armenia and Artsakh. High-ranking officials and spiritual leaders from Armenia and Artsakh will also take part in the conference.