Armenia on great wave of growth: Country’s new economic agenda presented to American business leaders

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Executive Director of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) Armen Avak Avakian delivered ‘Choose Armenia’ presentation on Armenia’s investment opportunities during a round-table discussion of business leaders in Los Angeles, the DFA told Armenpress.

A number of investment programs were discussed with American large and medium-sized business leaders.

The investment event was held by the initiative of the Armenian Consulate General in LA which was attended by the heads of chamber of commerce of Los Angeles and Orange counties, Glendale and Los Angeles cities, members of business consulting companies, heads of the US large and medium enterprises.

The DFA Executive Director presented to the business leaders Armenia’s readiness to become an important platform between the markets of Iran (GDP worth 450 billion USD) and EAEU (GDP worth 3 trillion USD). “We have the energy to connect these two powerful economies. The readiness to assist at high level the foreign investors targeting these two major economies is an integral part of the government and the DFA strategy”, he said. “The DFA’s task is not only to develop programs and present them to investors, but also to assist in post-investment period to effectively complete the work”.

During the presentation Armenia’s achievements in IT field and ‘Nation of Innovation’ video clip presenting the country’s opportunities have been displayed.

During the round-table discussion, head of Investment Policy department at the ministry of economic development and investments Vahagn Lalayan presented the terms of doing business in Armenia, favorable trade regimes with the countries of the EU and EAEU.



