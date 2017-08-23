LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-08-17
LONDON, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.12% to $2084.50, copper price up by 1.08% to $6621.00, lead price down by 1.00% to $2370.00, nickel price up by 2.32% to $11480.00, tin price up by 0.44% to $20490.00, zinc price stood at $3144.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $60000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 10:37 Armenian gymnast Artur Tovmasyan wins gold medal at World Student Games
- 10:35 ‘Americana’s executives behaved erratically, unprofessionally’ - Harut Sassounian publishes article
- 10:14 Armenian firefighter-rescuers participate in firefighting operations in Georgia
- 09:07 European Stocks up - 22-08-17
- 09:04 US stocks up - 22-08-17
- 09:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-08-17
- 09:00 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 22-08-17
- 08:57 Oil Prices - 22-08-17
- 08.22-21:13 Poroshenko prepares to propose UN to deploy peacekeepers in Dombass
- 08.22-20:12 Armenian Government launches the process of putting first energy block of ANPP out of exploitation
- 08.22-18:45 Preparatory works of opening Charles Azanvour's Walk of Fame star underway in Hollywood
- 08.22-17:29 PM Karapetyan hosts German Development Bank (KfW) delegation
- 08.22-17:28 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-08-17
- 08.22-17:26 Asian Stocks - 22-08-17
- 08.22-16:46 Nature protection minister has no plans to resign due to Khosrov Forest fire
- 08.22-16:24 Armenia sends 8 fire engines to Georgia to participate in forest firefighting works
- 08.22-15:12 Garo Paylan submits complaint against Turkish newspaper’s columnist
- 08.22-14:00 Exhibition-fair of Armenian products opened in Russia’s North Brutovo
- 08.22-13:53 President Sargsyan to pay working visit to Sochi
- 08.22-13:30 No decline in tourism flow and air ticket price from Armenia to Barcelona
- 08.22-13:27 PM Karapetyan sends condolence letter over death of prose writer Perch Zeytuntsyan
- 08.22-12:34 Artsakh President hosts Tufenkian charitable foundation’s executive director Raffi Doudaklian
- 08.22-12:20 Astana talks on Syria can be held in mid-September
- 08.22-11:59 Armenian citizens injured in Georgia car crash
- 08.22-11:40 Arm Security-2017: Security technologies to be displayed soon
- 08.22-10:55 Dozens injured in train crash outside Philadelphia
- 08.22-10:24 US Defense Secretary arrives in Iraq on unannounced visit
- 08.22-09:07 European Stocks - 21-08-17
- 08.22-09:05 US stocks - 21-08-17
- 08.22-09:04 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-08-17
- 08.22-09:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 21-08-17
- 08.22-08:59 Oil Prices down - 21-08-17
- 08.21-21:33 Artur Aleksanyan becomes triple world champion
- 08.21-21:11 Armenia confidently pursues the path of signing new agreement with EU - Premier
- 08.21-20:18 Premier Karapetyan refers to process of creating free trade zone with Iran
20:50, 08.18.2017
Viewed 3307 times World famous actor John Malkovich to visit Armenia
12:19, 08.17.2017
Viewed 2208 times 558 killed and 1293 wounded: Document on Azerbaijan’s losses in April war published at voskanapat.info
15:00, 08.16.2017
Viewed 1988 times President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to President of Republic of Korea
12:40, 08.16.2017
Viewed 1946 times OSCE Minsk Group continues making efforts to organize meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents
11:31, 08.17.2017
Viewed 1900 times Armenia’s investment potential presented to Chinese investors