LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-08-17

LONDON, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.12% to $2084.50, copper price up by 1.08% to $6621.00, lead price down by 1.00% to $2370.00, nickel price up by 2.32% to $11480.00, tin price up by 0.44% to $20490.00, zinc price stood at $3144.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $60000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.